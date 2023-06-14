iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.