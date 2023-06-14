iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.73

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 13610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.