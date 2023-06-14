iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.73

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 13610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

