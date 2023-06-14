iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.73

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 13610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

