iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 2.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

