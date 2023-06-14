iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after buying an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,286,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,850,000 after buying an additional 821,423 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IAU opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.