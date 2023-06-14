iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

