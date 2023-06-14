iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $239.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day moving average of $222.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

