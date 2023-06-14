iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Alight Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Alight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.