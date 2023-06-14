iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 4.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

