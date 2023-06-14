J Michael Whitted Sells 4,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.