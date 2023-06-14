Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $98.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $100.36.

Insider Activity

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Stories

