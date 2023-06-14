James Edward Doyle Sells 1,402 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

