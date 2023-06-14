James M. Kensok Sells 800 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avista Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Avista



Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

