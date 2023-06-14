JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Increased by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,232 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 5.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.05% of JD.com worth $39,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,572,000 after purchasing an additional 447,836 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

