Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.63.

NYSE SHOP opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

