Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $312.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.70 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

