Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $642,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,231,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

Coursera Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Coursera by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.