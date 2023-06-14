Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 6,270 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $132,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.