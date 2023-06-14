Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 6,270 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $132,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.