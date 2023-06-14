JMP Securities Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $41.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Confluent Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

