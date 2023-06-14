Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,155 shares in the company, valued at $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,155 shares in the company, valued at $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,922 shares of company stock worth $1,132,320 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $7.82 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

