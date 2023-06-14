John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.91

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.91 and last traded at $123.91, with a volume of 4225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.