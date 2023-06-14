John Radziwill Buys 1,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Articles

