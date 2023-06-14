John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 4/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WLYB opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

