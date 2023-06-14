John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 4/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
John Wiley & Sons Price Performance
NYSE WLYB opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.24 and a beta of 0.91.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLYB)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.