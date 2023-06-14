Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

