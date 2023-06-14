Joshua T. Brumm Sells 76,582 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

