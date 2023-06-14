Kathleen M. Keene Sells 4,003 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.0 %
Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after buying an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
