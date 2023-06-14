Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of K stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

