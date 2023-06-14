Kevin Lee Swartzendruber Sells 6,783 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SSD opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

