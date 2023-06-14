Kevin M. Stein Sells 11,833 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TDG opened at $802.74 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $777.32 and its 200 day moving average is $719.40.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
