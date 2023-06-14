KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.55, a P/E/G ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

