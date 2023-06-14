Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 8 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,392.94 per share, with a total value of $11,143.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,321,555.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 6 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,349.14 per share, with a total value of $8,094.84.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 4 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,427.97 per share, with a total value of $5,711.88.

On Monday, June 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,345.25 per share, with a total value of $2,690.50.

On Thursday, June 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,329.30 per share, with a total value of $2,658.60.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,306.73 per share, with a total value of $2,613.46.

On Friday, May 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.01 per share, with a total value of $2,630.02.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,345.99 per share, with a total value of $2,691.98.

On Monday, May 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,365.42 per share, with a total value of $2,730.84.

On Friday, May 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,376.50 per share, with a total value of $2,753.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 2 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,346.17 per share, with a total value of $2,692.34.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $1,335.23 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,275.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,463.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,842.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

