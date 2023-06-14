Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KNTK opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,827 shares of company stock valued at $638,008. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kinetik by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Kinetik by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

