Kirsten M. Spears Sells 6,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $682.18 and its 200 day moving average is $620.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,861,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $70,179,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

