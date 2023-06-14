Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) vs. Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Critical Contrast

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Metro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 2 0 2.50 Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus price target of C$31.10, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Metro has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metro is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Metro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 47.95 Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 9.89

Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Metro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metro beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

