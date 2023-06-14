Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.53. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 893,280 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Articles

