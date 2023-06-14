Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Critical Review

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $2.30 billion 1.29 $226.55 million $0.65 9.91 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.41, suggesting a potential upside of 46.09%.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 15.16% 51.10% 8.58% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

