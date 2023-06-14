Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

