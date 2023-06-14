Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.11. 113,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 512,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,331,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

