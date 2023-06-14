Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of Legend Biotech worth $51,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,415,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $48,422,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $32,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

