Li-Cycle (LICY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 30.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 48.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.