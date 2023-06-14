Li-Cycle (LICY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th.
Shares of LICY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 30.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 48.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
