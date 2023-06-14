Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $16.35 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.