Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Ashe Capital Management LP

Ashe Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,630,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766,460 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises 8.9% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashe Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $80,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,368,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,599,000 after buying an additional 164,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 724,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

