Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $112.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of LGND stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $109.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
