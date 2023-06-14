Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIPO) Lock-Up Period To End on June 19th

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 19th. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,217,391 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $5.75. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ LIPO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

