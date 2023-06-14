Lisa L. Troe Sells 5,771 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) Director Lisa L. Troe sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $75,830.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,824.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Magnite Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.