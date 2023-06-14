LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -343.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,923.08%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

