Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,096 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $110,761.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.