Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.45. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

