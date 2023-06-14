Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

