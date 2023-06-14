M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.87

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 158211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,456,501 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,292,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,823,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

