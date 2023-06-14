Mahalingam Srikanth Sells 2,651 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $200,389.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,252.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

