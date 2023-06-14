Mahalingam Srikanth Sells 2,651 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $200,389.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,252.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
